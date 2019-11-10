Chrissy Teigen isn't sweating the criticism of John Legend's "Baby, It's Cold Outside."

Legend and Kelly Clarkson recently teamed up to remake the classic holiday duet with more respectful lyrics -- though not everyone is on board with the new rendition. Sharon Osbourne spoke out about the remake on last Monday's episode of The Talk, calling it "ridiculous."

While speaking with ET's Matt Cohen at the 2019 Baby2Baby gala presented by Paul Mitchell at 3LABS in Culver City, California, on Saturday, Teigen addressed Osbourne's commentary. "Sharon's always going to have something to say, it's her job," she quipped. "I remember those days of getting to talk sh*t for money. It's very fun."

Osbourne didn't hold back when it came to criticizing the song Legend and Natasha Rothwell wrote, which includes the new lyrics, "What will my friends think (I think they should rejoice)" and "If I have one more drink? (It’s your body, and your choice)."

"What would John Legend do, if in 40 years, if somebody wanted to... re-record one of his songs, and there was some group that found it offensive, and somebody just went, 'Oh, I can change the lyrics on that,'" Osbourne said on The Talk. "It's, to me, like a master painting."

"It's a piece of art," she shared of the original song, written by Frank Loesser in 1944. "To change an innocent lyric, to what is it, 'Your mind and your body?' What the hell are you on? That's ridiculous."

Legend's own hit, "All of Me," had its lyrics tweaked for KIDZ BOP's rendition of the song -- and Teigen told ET's she's "down" with the change. Legend's "Love your curves and all your edges" has been replaced by "All your words and all your edges."

"I mean, it makes sense," Teigen conceded with a laugh. "I'm obviously down for a lyric change."

These days, the cookbook author's kids are into different music. She's planning to take 3-year-old Luna to an upcoming Ariana Grande concert, while 1-year-old Miles is working his way out of the baby phase and into toddlerville.

"I need action. I need chaos. I need them to talk back," Teigen said of welcoming Miles' new phase of life. "It's just so much fun... he's talking so much and saying 'Thank you' and saying 'Mommy' and really knowing who you are ...it's just different. It's beautiful."

At Saturday's Baby2Baby gala, Teigen was honored with the Giving Tree Award.

"It's incredible because I feel like so many people here know about this organization," Teigen shared. "I knew I was being awarded but I didn't know my name was like, on the award -- because a lot of my awards are very silly and like, Best Mac and Cheese, or like, Best Hot Chip Eater, or something."

"Yeah, my awards are silly, and then you get to come be honored for something like this, and I didn't understand the magnitude of it, really," she continued. "I've been to one of these events in the past and I was very pregnant so I didn't get to enjoy myself, so I'm enjoying myself tonight. It's nice. Hopefully we can raise a ton of money for a ton of children here and have a good time."

