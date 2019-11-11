The live rounds are here on The Voice, and while season 17 features talents of all ages, on Monday's show, the coaches had kids on the brain!

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton couldn't help but joke around about their own family unit, especially when talented teen duo Hello Sunday wowed Gwen with their poise and powerful voices. The mom of three joked that she couldn't believe the talent of the two 14-year-old singers when her own 13-year-old son, Kingston, is still "singing Green Day in the shower."

But Blake and Gwen's sweetest moment came after Joana Martinez hit the stage for her performance of "You Can't Stop the Girl" by Bebe Rexha. After the 15-year-old performer impressed the coaches once again, Gwen made a point of mentioning how she had swiped Joana after she was cut from Blake's team.

"Blake, that's our little girl!" she said with a smile.

Fellow coach John Legend was also on dad duty at The Voice on Monday, as his kids -- Luna, 3, and Miles, 1 -- joined him for the live taping, even posing for a pic in his coach's chair.

"I couldn't go to @NBCTheVoice today but it looks like it's going well!," John's wife, Chrissy Teigen, tweeted, alongside a pic of the proud papa with his kids -- both of whom look slightly less than thrilled to be attending the exciting show.

Last month, Blake opened up to ET about how he and his lady love handle going head-to-head on the competition show.

"At the end of the day... it's no different than if Gwen and I were playing cards," he insisted. "She wants to win and I want to win, and that's what they pay us to do on this show, is to try to win."

The Voice airs Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on NBC. See more about how Blake and Gwen are balancing their relationship with their competitive streak in the video below.

