Carrie Underwood Shares Makeup-Free Workout Selfie and a 'Mom Joke'

Carrie Underwood wasn't too tired to snap a selfie after her workout.

Over the weekend, the 36-year-old country crooner shared a photo with her Instagram followers of herself makeup free following a "gym sesh." Underwood, who gave birth to her second child in January, also couldn't help making a corny joke.

"When your face matches your shirt = you had a good workout! Unless your shirt is blue...then maybe you should be concerned! 😂 (sorry, total mom joke)," she captioned the pic.

In the selfie, the mother of two is wearing a pink tank top, a gray sports bra and her hair pulled back, but this isn't the first time she's taken fans inside her workouts.

Last month, Underwood snapped a full-body selfie from the gym and offered up an honest update as to how she was feeling following the birth of her and husband Mike Fisher's son, Jacob.

"I’m going to be honest, 'bouncing back' after having Jacob has been much more difficult than after I had Isaiah and I’ve been pretty hard on myself lately," she wrote. "I go into the gym and I can’t run as fast or as far. I can’t lift as much weight or do as many reps as I could a year ago. I just want to feel like myself again...for my body to feel the way that I know it can."

"As I prepare for red carpets and for life on tour, right now I make a promise to myself to start appreciating what my body CAN do and stop focusing on what it can’t. I promise to stop analyzing every angle and every curve and every pound and every meal," her lengthy message continued. "I’m going to keep staying the path because it is a journey and as long as I’m always working towards my goals, one day I’ll reach them. I’m going to take it day by day, smile at the girl in the mirror, and work out because I love this body and all it has done and will continue to do!"

ET spoke to Underwood at the 2018 CMT Artists of the Year last October, and she shared that her second pregnancy was definitely been different than her first.

"When they say every pregnancy is different, it really is. Just different symptoms," she said. "I feel like this one is just a little harder on my body for some reason. But it's been really good."

