Carrie Underwood is getting candid about "bouncing back" after giving birth to her second child, Jacob.

The "Love Wins" singer took to Instagram on Tuesday to share how it's been a struggle to get back into shape and love her body.

"I’m going to be honest, 'bouncing back' after having Jacob has been much more difficult than after I had Isaiah and I’ve been pretty hard on myself lately," she began. "I go into the gym and I can’t run as fast or as far. I can’t lift as much weight or do as many reps as I could a year ago. I just want to feel like myself again...for my body to feel the way that I know it can."

"As I was working out today, I realized that for the past 11(ish) months, my body has not belonged to me. It was a perfect home for Jacob," she detailed. "And even now it belongs to him every time he drinks his milk."

The country superstar continued by explaining that as she prepares for red carpets and life on tour, she promises to "start appreciating what my body CAN do and stop focusing on what it can’t."

"I promise to stop analyzing every angle and every curve and every pound and every meal. I’m going to keep staying the path because it is a journey and as long as I’m always working towards my goals, one day I’ll reach them. I’m going to take it day by day, smile at the girl in the mirror, and work out because I love this body and all it has done and will continue to do!" she concluded.

Underwood and husband Mike Fisher welcomed their second son on Jan. 21. The couple is already parents to 4-year-old Isaiah.

The past couple of years have been filled with ups and down for Underwood, who last September also revealed that she suffered three miscarriages in two years before becoming pregnant with her second child. She also suffered a serious fall in November 2017 that led to her getting 40 stitches on her face.

ET spoke to Underwood at the 2018 CMT Artists of the Year at Schermerhorn Symphony Center in Nashville, Tennessee, last October, where she shared that her second pregnancy has definitely been different than her first.

"When they say every pregnancy is different, it really is. Just different symptoms," she said. "I feel like this one is just a little harder on my body for some reason. But it's been really good."

For more on Underwood, watch below.

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

Mike Fisher Wishes Wife Carrie Underwood the Sweetest 36th Birthday

Carrie Underwood Sings 'Happy Birthday' to Son Isaiah in the Most Unique Way -- Watch

Carrie Underwood Gives Birth to Baby Boy With Husband Mike Fisher

Related Gallery