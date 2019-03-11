Mike Fisher Wishes Wife Carrie Underwood the Sweetest 36th Birthday

Carrie Underwood was feeling the love on Sunday.

In celebration of the country crooner's 36th birthday, her husband, Mike Fisher, took to Instagram to share a heartfelt message in honor of his wife.

"Happy birthday babe! You’re an incredible wife and mom!" the 38-year-old hockey pro wrote. "Us boys are so grateful for you! Love you lots."

In addition to birthday wishes, Underwood was also thrilled that her music video for "Love Wins" was climbing the charts.

"Happy Birthday Carrie! So much to celebrate today! Congrats on #LoveWins being the #1 video on the @CMThot20!" her team tweeted and Instagrammed out.

Underwood later shared with fans how she was spending her birthday, tweeting: "Thanks, everyone, for the birthday wishes. I’m spending my day perfectly...on the couch, in my comfies, snuggled up with my boys!"

Birthdays are a big deal in the singer's house! Last month, she and Fisher celebrated their oldest son, Isaiah's, fourth birthday with a Muppets-themed cake and a special "Happy Birthday" serenade.

