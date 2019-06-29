Vanderpump Rules stars Brittany Cartwright and Jax Taylor have officially tied the knot!

The reality stars wed at the fairytale-like boutique hotel, Kentucky Castle, in Versailles, Kentucky, on Saturday.

Attendees of the wedding shared pics and videos of the incredible moment when Taylor kissed the bride, who wore an absolutely stunning white gown.

The ceremony was officiated by *NSYNC singer Lance Bass, who is a longtime friend of Taylor's, as well as his new business partner in their non-alcoholic mixers line, JAX, standing for Just Add X.

Although the newlyweds were initially planning on asking someone from Cartwright’s church, sources confirmed to ET earlier this month that Bass would be officiating the nuptials.

All Saturday, Taylor and Cartwright were sharing little snippets of their imminent nuptials on social media. In the most touching share, Taylor paid homage to his late father, Ronald Cauchi -- who died in Dec. 2017 -- by saving him a seat in the front row.

"My dad, always early. 💟😇," Taylor captioned the photo.

"I am getting married to my best friend today!!!" Taylor tweeted in the morning.

I am getting married to my best friend today!!! 🕺🏻💍💃🏻💟

Cartwright shared a pic hours before the wedding of her adorable flower girls, captioning it, "flower girls waiting for glam time."

Earlier, on Friday, Taylor posted several Instagram Stories showing how last-minute preparations were going, including clips of flowers and DJ discussions.

ET caught up with the couple several times in the months leading up to their special day, with Cartwright sharing in December how she had found her dream wedding dress on her first day of looking.

“I did not mean to, but the very first place I went to I actually found a dress,” she said. “I'm not gonna just announce the designer and stuff just yet because I don't want [Jax] to know anything about it. Whenever I walk down the aisle, that's gonna be the first time he sees it or knows anything about what it looks like.”

In January, the couple addressed whether they were planning to sign a prenup during an appearance on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen.

“We’ve talked about it, but we don’t want to,” Cartwright, 30, said.

The couple got engaged in June 2018, with Taylor, 39, telling ET he was so nervous, he blacked out when it came time to pop the question, having already asked for Cartwright’s parents’ blessing.

“I was beyond nervous,” he confessed. “I blacked out and I've never blacked out in my life -- even drinking [a lot]. I literally blacked out for a good five, six seconds after I asked! I had to sit down and I was like, I'm panicking. That took a lot. That was a lot. And it wasn't because I was nervous about asking her. I didn't realize how much... this is a big deal.”

“I knew it was coming close, though, or like, soon, 'cause he started asking for pictures of the rings,” Cartwright added. “But I didn't expect it to happen that early, I don't think, in the summer. It happened perfectly, but I was thinking it would be later, maybe.”

Cartwright enjoyed a Great Gatsby-themed bridal shower in April, and the following month, the couple told ET they were planning to take Taylor’s legal name (Cauchi) in honor of his late father, Ronald Cauchi, after the wedding.

“It’ll be our family name,” Taylor shared. “Our -- for sure -- our kids will have my last name.”

As for what’s next for the newlyweds, Cartwright teased their plans during a visit to ET Live in April.

“After we get married and everything, it'll be in the hands of God,” she said.

“She wanted to have a baby, like, two years ago,” Taylor added. “It'll be our wedding night! I’ll be 40 this year, so by the time my kid gets to college, I’ll be 60. It needs to happen now.”



See more on the couple below.

