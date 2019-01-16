Brittany Cartwright and Jax Taylor are preparing to tie the knot this summer, but are they dotting the I’s and crossing the T’s on a prenup first?

Brittany appeared alongside the other ladies of Vanderpump Rules on Tuesday’s Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen where a fan asked if she and Jax were signing a prenup before heading down the aisle.

“No,” she replied firmly, adding, "I mean, we’ve talked about it, but we don’t want to.”

She also weighed in on the prospect of having babies, saying, "After I’m married, hell yes!”

And when one caller asked her about a recent controversy surrounding the pastor she chose, who has been accused of making homophobic statements, Brittany stood up for her pick.

"I’m not going to say too much, but I will say that I’m a huge supporter and always will be of the LGBTQ community and no matter what I would never try to ever make anybody feel uncomfortable,” she explained. "I talked to him myself and he promised me that he was no that way, that he was not saying anything about the community whatsoever. I’ve known this man for years, and if it was anything that I felt otherwise, I would never choose somebody like that.”

Brittany and Jax are planning to tie the knot at Kentucky Castle in Versailles, Kentucky this summer. Last month, the couple spoke with ET about the plans for their big day.

“It’s actually, knock on wood, it’s running smoother than expected,” Jax previously told ET of wedding planning. “It’s also, seemingly, been easier than expected."

