Cassie Shares Stunning Pics From Her and Alex Fine's Wedding

By Liz Calvario‍ and Paige Gawley‍
Cassie in may 2018
Leon Bennett/Getty Images

Two have become one!

On Wednesday, Cassie confirmed that she and Alex Fine tied the knot last month by posting pics from their big day. In an interview with Vogue, Cassie, who's expecting her first child in December, opens up about the intimate Malibu nuptials, which featured just 14 guests.

"We wanted a simple venue with a beautiful view that felt warm and romantic," she says. "We wanted the aesthetic to reflect how comfortable and content we feel with each other."

For her gown, Cassie opted to co-design a dress with billowy sleeves and a high slit with her friends and stylists, Marni Senofonte and Deonte Nash, as well as two tailors. She wore Jimmy Choo shoes, while her groom, who also shared a sweet video documenting the wedding, sported a Musika tux.

Where did @Cassie and @AlexFine44 meet? The gym. Right from the beginning, marriage was on the table, but the proposal was still surprising. Cassie had plans to meet Alex, who was on location with the @ComptonCowboys. “He told me to come ready because we were driving straight to dinner to celebrate my birthday early that night as my family was coming into town,” she remembers. “I was running a little late, so he called me to check in.” Cassie pulled up just as the sun went down, and Compton Cowboys leader Randy Savvy came out front to welcome her with flowers. “At that point, I got so nervous, but was also really excited.” She walked around the back and heard Stevie Wonder playing over the speakers. “The first thing I saw was the guys on their horses waving at me,” she says. “I looked up and saw our initials tied up above them, then Alex came around on his horse. When he got down on one knee, everything just stopped. I felt like I lost my sense of hearing; I just saw his mouth moving, and he said ‘I want to spend the rest of my life with you.’ From there, Alex took Cassie to Playa del Rey, where the couple’s friends Shane and Trista had set up dinner and a bonfire on the beach. “I will never forget how special Alex made me feel that night,” Cassie says. At the link in our bio, see every photo from the couple's gorgeous backyard Malibu wedding. Photo by @christopherballadarez

"I felt really relaxed during the ceremony," Cassie says of the ceremony, for which they wrote their own vows. "As soon as I saw Alex, any nerves that I did have went away, and I just couldn’t stop smiling."

After picking their wedding date, @Cassie spent a week and a half getting her dress made. As she explains, "Being that I was seven months pregnant, it wasn’t easy finding a dress in such a short time frame, so I worked with my stylists and friends Marni Senofonte and Deonte Nash to create a custom look with our tailor Arturo and his daughter Christina from Rancho Tailors.” Cassie wanted the dress to feel ethereal but comfortable for what she describes as her “ultra chic, intimate backyard wedding.” And it was: The dress had billowy, off-the-shoulder sleeves for romance and a high slit for movement. “When it came to this moment in my life, I knew that [it was] the easier the better for me,” she says. “We chose to create the lace veil to give it a touch of the classic.” She then paired it all with @JimmyChoo shoes and simple studs. Tap the link in our bio to see every photo from Cassie and @AlexFine44's backyard Malibu wedding. Photo by @christopherballadarez

Following the ceremony, guests headed to the candle-filled reception, which, Cassie says, felt "dramatic, subtle, magical, and tranquil all at the same time."

Fans initially speculated that Cassie and Fine got married after director Peter Berg posted a photo on Instagram last month of him officiating what looked like the couple's wedding ceremony. 

In the pic, which was geotagged as Malibu, California, Cassie was stunning, wearing her off-the-shoulder gown and white lace veil as she held hands with Fine.

"By the power vested in me.... @alexfine44 n @cassie ❤️💥❤️ Long may you ride!" Berg captioned the intimate moment. The "Me & U" singer seemingly confirmed her and Fine's nuptials, writing, "Love you Pete! ♥️.'

Cassie Wedding
Instagram

On Aug. 27, Cassie and Fine revealed that they got engaged, sharing photos and video of the romantic proposal.

"I love you best friend. I can’t wait to spend the rest of my life with you," the 33-year-old singer wrote alongside a photo of the two.

"This moment will always be so special to me,” Fine captioned a stunning sunset photo of the proposal. "I get to marry my best friend in the whole world. How am I so lucky! #mrsfine."

The engagement came months after the two announced that they were expecting a baby girl.

Cassie was previously linked to Sean "Diddy" Combs. They had been romantically linked since 2007 and split last fall.

Cassie and Fine join recently married couple Dwayne Johnson and Lauren Hashian. See more on their stunning Hawaiian wedding in the video below.

