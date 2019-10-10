Cassie Shares Stunning Pics From Her and Alex Fine's Wedding

Two have become one!

On Wednesday, Cassie confirmed that she and Alex Fine tied the knot last month by posting pics from their big day. In an interview with Vogue, Cassie, who's expecting her first child in December, opens up about the intimate Malibu nuptials, which featured just 14 guests.

"We wanted a simple venue with a beautiful view that felt warm and romantic," she says. "We wanted the aesthetic to reflect how comfortable and content we feel with each other."

For her gown, Cassie opted to co-design a dress with billowy sleeves and a high slit with her friends and stylists, Marni Senofonte and Deonte Nash, as well as two tailors. She wore Jimmy Choo shoes, while her groom, who also shared a sweet video documenting the wedding, sported a Musika tux.

"I felt really relaxed during the ceremony," Cassie says of the ceremony, for which they wrote their own vows. "As soon as I saw Alex, any nerves that I did have went away, and I just couldn’t stop smiling."

Following the ceremony, guests headed to the candle-filled reception, which, Cassie says, felt "dramatic, subtle, magical, and tranquil all at the same time."

Fans initially speculated that Cassie and Fine got married after director Peter Berg posted a photo on Instagram last month of him officiating what looked like the couple's wedding ceremony.

In the pic, which was geotagged as Malibu, California, Cassie was stunning, wearing her off-the-shoulder gown and white lace veil as she held hands with Fine.

"By the power vested in me.... @alexfine44 n @cassie ❤️💥❤️ Long may you ride!" Berg captioned the intimate moment. The "Me & U" singer seemingly confirmed her and Fine's nuptials, writing, "Love you Pete! ♥️.'

On Aug. 27, Cassie and Fine revealed that they got engaged, sharing photos and video of the romantic proposal.

"I love you best friend. I can’t wait to spend the rest of my life with you," the 33-year-old singer wrote alongside a photo of the two.

"This moment will always be so special to me,” Fine captioned a stunning sunset photo of the proposal. "I get to marry my best friend in the whole world. How am I so lucky! #mrsfine."

The engagement came months after the two announced that they were expecting a baby girl.

Cassie was previously linked to Sean "Diddy" Combs. They had been romantically linked since 2007 and split last fall.

Cassie and Fine join recently married couple Dwayne Johnson and Lauren Hashian. See more on their stunning Hawaiian wedding in the video below.

