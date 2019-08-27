Congrats to the happy couple!

Less than a year after her split from Sean “Diddy” Combs, Cassie is engaged to her boyfriend, Alex Fine. The couple shared photos and video of the romantic country proposal to Instagram on Tuesday morning.

“Mrs. Fine 8.24 — forever,” Fine captioned a video of his proposal.

In the clip, set to “Forever Mine” by The O’Jays, Fine rides up on a horse while wearing a cowboy hat to where Cassie is waiting under flower letters that read “C&A.”

“This moment will always be so special to me,” Fine captioned a stunning sunset photo of the proposal. “I get to marry my best friend in the whole world. How am I so lucky! #mrsfine.”

He also captioned a group shot, writing, “Thank you for helping me plan the proposal I Needed my family to be apart of it to make this day the most special!”

Cassie shared the same video to her own account, writing, “My favorite day ever! #MrsFine 8.24.”

The news comes after the singer celebrated her 33rd birthday on Monday by sharing some stunning nude pregnancy photos. Posing with several ocean backdrops, the pregnant star flaunted her baby bump for the shoot.

Cassie and Diddy split last fall. They had been romantically linked since 2007. Cassie announced she was expecting a baby girl with Fine this past June.

