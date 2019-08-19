Cressida Bonas has found her prince!

Prince Harry’s ex is officially engaged to another Harry — Harry Wentworth-Stanley.

“We getting married,” Wentworth-Stanley captioned a photo from Nantucket, Massachusetts, on Sunday.

In the shot, Bonas shows off her giant, circular diamond sparkler from her beau.

Bonas dated Wentworth-Stanley, whose stepdad is Queen Elizabeth II’s cousin, prior to dating Prince Harry and they seemingly split for several years. According to Instagram, they appear to have reconciled and gotten back together in 2017.

Getty Images

Another person who’s made an appearance on Bonas’ fiancé’s social media is Prince William. In June 2018, Wentworth-Stanley posted a group photo with the Duke of Cambridge, promoting his family’s charity.

“A huge honor to have Prince William officially open @jamesplaceuk today,” he wrote at the time. “The first of its kind in the UK, James’ Place will provide face-to-face therapeutic support for men in suicidal crisis. Mum’s vision has become a reality and will save lives in James’s memory. Proud of Mum, Dad and all who’ve been involved and that we could fund it through our crazy plan of Row For James. Immensely grateful for all of the support we’ve received along the way.”

Bonas, a British actress, model, and socialite, previously dated Prince Harry from 2012 to 2014. Though they split, they remained amicable and Bonas attended Harry’s royal wedding to Meghan Markle in May 2018.

WireImage

For more from the royals, watch the clip below:

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

Meghan Markle Made Secret Trip to Ibiza With Prince Harry and Archie

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Share Touching Princess Diana Quote About Kindness

Prince Harry Wishes Wife Meghan Markle a Happy 38th Birthday With Touching Message

Related Gallery