Lindsey Vonn Engaged to Hockey Player P.K. Subban

Lindsey Vonn is getting hitched!

The Olympic skier has said "Yes" to New Jersey Devils hockey star P.K. Subban. The pair broke the news to Vogue in a new interview where they discussed their courtship and when he popped the question.

The pair first met at the Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Sports Awards following the ESPYs two years ago, where P.K.'s younger sister, Karin, was pushing hard to get him to date Vonn.

"Karin's the one who was working really, really hard for me," P.K. tells the magazine with a laugh. "I was obviously interested in wanting to talk to Lindsey. But at the time, she was already dating [someone else], so I couldn't really speak to her."

However, when her relationship ended, the pair started talking on the phone while Vonn was on a skiing tour.

"We spoke on the phone every day," Subban shares. "Then, on Christmas Day, I went home to see my family, and after brunch, I hopped on a plane to Denver, and then drove three hours to get to Vail in a snowstorm to see her."

The 30-year-old hockey player's willingness to meet Vonn's family on their second in-person meeting left a big impact on her.

"Right off the bat, I knew he was different," she says. "But I'd been married before, so I was pretty hesitant to let myself think that I could find someone that I would want to be married to again. After a few months of dating, I knew he was the one I wanted to be with, though. He makes me happy, and he's so positive and energetic."

Then, this month, Subban got a ring featuring an emerald, Vonn's birthstone, and decided it was time to get down on one knee. In front of her three dogs, the pair got engaged at her home.

"We never talked about it or looked at rings," she says. "But he gave me an emerald necklace at Christmas, and I loved it. I wouldn't change the ring at all."

"Lindsey's the best thing that's ever happened to me," Subban gushes to the publication. "There are people in life that deserve to be with good people. They have that person who takes care of them and makes them smile, and she deserves to be with someone who loves her more than anything else in the world, and I do."

Regarding the details of their nuptials, only one thing is a must for Vonn: "I want to wear something green, like my ring, for the after-party. Other than that, I honestly haven’t spent a lot of time thinking about it. I’m mostly just excited for the future!"

On Wednesday, the pair attended the P.K. Subban Foundation fashion show and charity sale in Montreal, where they proudly showcased their chemistry, enjoying a kiss or two while at the department store, Holt Renfrew Ogilvy, where the event was held.

Almost exactly a year ago, ET caught up with the pair at the premiere for Mile 22, where they were asked how soon they intend to tie the knot.

"We're enjoying our moment and we're not, you know, going to do some, like, crazy surprise engagement any time soon," she explained.

"There might be some more cliff diving going on. There might be some more extravagant vacations," Subban added. "That's where we're at right now. We've got a lot to accomplish this season, so I know that this year, she's got the ski season, I've got the hockey season, so let's start there. …She's gotta teach me to ski! She's done, I don't know how to ski, so she's gotta teach me!"

Vonn was previously married to fellow Olympian Thomas Vonn from 2007 to 2013.

