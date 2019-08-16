Kristen Wiig Is Engaged to Longtime Love Avi Rothman

Kristen Wiig has another reason to smile these days!

The 45-year-old Wonder Woman 1984 actress is engaged to her longtime boyfriend, Avi Rothman, according to multiple reports.

Apparently, Wiig, who has been incredibly private about her romance, has kept the news a secret for months as the couple got engaged earlier this year.

Wiig and Rothman were first linked in spring 2016, when they were spotted passionately kissing in Kauai, Hawaii, while on vacation together.

Rothman is also an actor and known for his roles in Love, Sex and Missed Connections, Bunion and Boundaries.

The couple is so private about their personal life that they’ve only been photographed together at one event in 2016. Wiig first sparked engagement rumors this past May when she was spotted wearing a giant diamond ring on her ring finger.

The marriage will mark Wiig’s second. She was previously married to actor Hayes Hargrove from 2005 to 2009.

