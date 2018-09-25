Kristen Wiig and Maya Rudolph Reunite for Fox Animated Comedy

Kristen Wiig and Maya Rudolph are teaming up again!

The Saturday Night Live and Bridesmaids stars are reuniting for a new Fox animated half-hour comedy series, Bless the Harts, for the 2019-20 television season, the network announced Tuesday.

Bless the Harts, picked up for 13 episodes, follows a group of Southerners who are always broke as a joke, and struggling for the American dream of status and wealth. What they don't realize is that they're already rich, in friends, family and laughter.

In addition to Wiig and Rudolph, Jillian Bell and Ike Barinholtz will also lend their voices for the series, which is created and executive produced by Emily Spivey. Phil Lord, Christopher Miller, Wiig and Seth Cohen are also executive producers.

“Emily Spivey has the uncanny ability to observe the simplest qualities of everyday life, framing together bold characters and hilarious stories built around warmth and heart,” said Michael Thorn, President of Entertainment at Fox Broadcasting Company. “Having grown up in a close-knit southern family, she has a deep well of material that has inspired her to create this show, with a phenomenal cast, headlined by Kristen, Maya, Jillian and Ike. As home to television’s most iconic animated families – the Simpsons, Griffins and Belchers – we’re thrilled to welcome the Harts to Fox.”

Wiig and Rudolph both shared the stage at SNL from 2005, when Wiig first joined the late-night sketch series, to 2007, when Rudolph exited. They also starred in 2011's R-rated big-screen comedy, Bridesmaids.

