Maya Rudolph and Fred Armisen Experience All the Stages of Love in First 'Forever' Trailer -- Watch!

Marriage is supposed to be forever, and forever can be a long time.

In Fred Armisen and Maya Rudolph's new Amazon Prime Video comedy series, Forever, the Saturday Night Live alums star as a stable married couple living a happy but predictable life in a suburban home in California.

The first trailer for the emotionally complex comedy quickly takes viewers through the stages of their long relationship, beginning with the time they first met.

From Oscar (Armisen) approaching June (Rudolph) at a bar, to one of their first dates at a bowling alley, to the day Oscar popped the question at a Mexican restaurant, the montage of milestones -- set only to music -- establish exactly how perfect the pair fit together.

As the montage continues, we see shots of the couple, now slightly older, as they live their pleasant, repetitive lives in suburbia. They go on walks together, play shuffleboard, cook dinner -- and June is clearly starting to feel a little trapped.

While the first trailer only hints at how the couple try to break out of their rut, the montage quickly transitions into disjointed and unconnected glimpses of scenes showing a darker side to their lives that apparently includes a massive, Burning Man-style bonfire.

Forever -- created by the Emmy-winning writers Alan Yang (Master of None) and Matt Hubbard (30 Rock) -- examines love, commitment, being content and the existential restlessness of the human condition.

Forever premieres Sept. 14 on Amazon Prime Video.

