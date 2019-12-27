Justin Bieber Takes Brother Jaxon to Play Hockey With NHL Stars

Justin Bieber is passing on his love of hockey to his brother!

On Friday the 25-year-old singer took to Instagram to share pics from when he and his 10-year-old brother, Jaxon, hung out with Toronto Maple Leafs players Auston Matthews, Mitch Marner and Tyson Barrie.

In one shot, the siblings posed with the NHL stars as Justin planted a kiss on a grinning Jaxon's head.

"The boys," the pop star captioned the post.

Another group shot shows Justin on the ice alongside both the hockey pros and some of his childhood pals.

"Got out on the ice with all of my childhood hockey buddies oh and these 3 legends @marner_93 @austonmatthews and @tysonbarrie4," he wrote alongside the pic.

Drake responded to the epic gathering by sharing the selfie Justin took with the three NHL pros. In place of Tyson, though, Drake edited in a photo of himself as a kid.

"@justinbieber @austonmatthews good shoot around with the boys shout out to all the puck bunnies that came to watch greatness," Drake wrote on his post, which Justin shared on his Instagram Story.

Justin is a noted Maple Leafs fan, even catching game seven of the playoffs with his wife, Hailey, back in April. Though the Leafs fell to the Bruins during that game, Justin has made sure to cheer his team on since the 2019-2020 season kicked off in October, often sharing supportive posts on Instagram.

