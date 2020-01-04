Hailey Bieber is getting candid about how the online hate she receives affects her.

The 23-year-old model did not hold back when expressing that "it hurts to be torn apart on the internet," adding that she tries her best to connect with people but feels crushed by what she sees online.

In her Instagram post, shared on Friday night, Bieber begins by explaining that she loves hearing people's stories and connecting with others. She then states that because she freely exposes her heart, she loves and empathizes deeply.

"And because of that I also hurt very easily when I feel like people don’t see my heart and see me for who I am," she wrote. "And the reason I’m even sharing this, is because Instagram, Twitter etc is SUCH a breeding ground for cruelty towards each other, and because people don’t take the time to connect with each other on an honest level before they resort to hatred, it starts to damage what could be really beautiful human interaction and connection."

"I could sit here all day and say the hate doesn’t bug me, that the words that are said don’t affect me. But NEWS FLASH: it hurts to be torn apart on the internet!!!" she stated. "It hurts to be compared to other human beings every single day, it hurts for people to jump to conclusions and make assumptions."

She continued by adding that it "hurts to be called names, and to feel like you don’t measure up to a certain standard." She concludes her post by saying that all the hate weighs on her heart and wants people to know "it's important to be honest about how these things affect us mentally and emotionally."

"Hopefully it speaks to someone struggling with the same," she noted.

Ever since dating now-husband Justin Bieber, the model has been a target of internet trolls, who compared her to the singer's ex, Selena Gomez. As the years went by, the two women have been pitted against each other, with both of them speaking out against the haters.

The "Yummy" singer has even clapped back at his fans for being rude to his wife, while she's admitted that she finds Justin's fans "possessive" and the hate "frustrating."

For more on the Bieber's, watch below.

