Hailey Bieber is reflecting on her awesome 2019!

On Tuesday, the model took to Instagram Stories to relive some of her favorite memories from the past 365 days, including her stunning wedding to Justin Bieber.

After secretly tying the knot in New York City last October, the lovebirds said "I do" a second time with a ceremony in Bluffton, South Carolina, on Sept. 30. "Walked down the aisle," Hailey recalled on her Stories, with beautiful black-and-white pics from their special day. "Married my best friend."

Prior to the nuptials, Hailey celebrated her bachelorette party with famous pals like Kendall Jenner.

Another fond memory? Moving into a house with Justin in March. Hailey shared pics of their home when it was still empty, which included a makeshift bed they made in their now-theater room.

"We slept here (which was very fun and comfy)," she explained.

Hailey also had an unforgettable night at the 2019 Met Gala in May, donning a light pink Alexander Wang gown that landed her on ET's Best Dressed List. She shared a snap of her trying on the dress, looking adorable as ever.

See more of Hailey's 2019 highlights, which included attending Coachella, a trip to Tokyo, lounging around with her pets and more, below:

