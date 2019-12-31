Justin Bieber is getting back to music and back on YouTube.

The singer is documenting his return to recording after a four-year hiatus with a homecoming to the platform that made him famous -- a 10-part YouTube documentary series, Justin Bieber: Seasons, that premieres on Jan. 27.

"When I was getting started, YouTube provided me a platform and a community where I could share music, experiences and moments with my fans," Bieber says of the series in a statement. "It feels great to partner with YouTube for this original documentary series. I want my fans to be part of this journey."

The first trailer for Seasons dropped on Tuesday and shows the singer and his team getting candid about his rebound from being "a shell of himself" after his well-documented step back from the spotlight.

"Performing is the thing he loves most in this world. For him to say he didn't want to do it, I was concerned." Bieber's mom, Pattie Mallette, says in the clip.

"No one's every grown up in the history of humanity like Justin Bieber," adds his manager, Scooter Braun -- who discovered the singer on YouTube in 2007. "He's taken a very long break, and in that time, he's found his wife, he's grown a lot, and he's ready to express himself through music."

Bieber and his wife, Hailey, registered for a marriage license in September 2018 and were married the same month, a source told ET. They had a second, formal wedding a year later, tying the knot at the Montage Palmetto Bluff in South Carolina.

"There's a lot of pressure that I think people don't see, " Hailey notes of her husband in the Seasons trailer. "Maybe by watching this, people will kind of get a glimpse into his world."

After finding happiness in his personal life, it seems Bieber is ready to return to the stage. He recently announced a new album -- his first since 2015's Purpose -- a new single, "Yummy," and a U.S. tour, which will launch in Seattle, Washington, on May 14.

"As humans, we go through so many ups and downs. So many good seasons, bad seasons," Bieber says of his new music in the doc's trailer. "This album is different because of where I'm at in my life."



"I'm excited. I'm just nervous a little bit," he adds. "When you're doing what you're good at, you just feel like you're where you're supposed to be."

Bieber announced his 2020 plans in another YouTube video on Christmas Eve, sharing that his new music is "different than the previous albums, just because of where I'm at in my life. I'm excited to perform it and to tour it... It's the music that I've loved the most of anything I've done."

