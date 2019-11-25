Justin Bieber Debuts New Bubblegum Pink Hair: Pics!

Justin Bieber has got a new look.



The "As Long As You Love Me" singer stepped out with bubblegum pink hair on Sunday. Gone were Bieber's usually dirty blonde locks (which he sported at his and Hailey's second wedding ceremony in September). In its place, the pop star sported head-turning baby pink locks.



Bieber matched his outfit to his new 'do, sporting pink sweatpants in a slightly darker hue than his hair as he played basketball with some friends in Beverly Hills, California. An oversized white T-shirt and matching white sneakers completed his look.

LALO-vasquez / BACKGRID

Bieber's new look comes as he and Hailey are on the move. A source exclusively told ET on Monday that the Biebers are now planning on moving from their Beverly Hills mansion into a more modest home. The couple currently live in a 6,000 square feet house that includes five bedrooms and seven bathrooms.

Over the weekend, the pair checked out a property in The Summit, an exclusive gated community in Beverly Hills, as well as a modern farmhouse that was recently renovated by Flipping Out star Jeff Lewis. According to the source, the farmhouse is priced at around $3.5 million.

See more on the pair in the video below.

