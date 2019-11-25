Justin and Hailey Bieber are already on the move.

In March, ET reported that the couple had settled down in a Beverly Hills mansion, but a source exclusively tells ET that the Biebers are now planning on moving. Justin, 25, and Hailey, 23, currently live in a 6,000 square feet house that includes five bedrooms and seven bathrooms, but our source says they are looking for a more modest home.

Over the weekend, the pair checked out a property in The Summit, an exclusive gated community in Beverly Hills, as well as a modern farmhouse that was recently renovated by Flipping Out star Jeff Lewis. According to the source, the farmhouse is priced at around $3.5 million.

The Biebers reportedly bought the house they have now for $8.5 million. According to Yolanda's Little Black Book, who was first to report the news earlier this year, Justin and Hailey's "transitional" style home is "on a quiet and unassuming cul-de-sac" where there are only five other properties.

At the time, a source told ET that the couple was very content with their purchase. "Justin and Hailey really took their time to settle down roots in L.A. because they wanted the perfect home," the source said in March. "The couple wanted something that was safe, centrally located and had room for their possible expanding family."

"Both Justin and Hailey wanted something newer and modern and their Beverly Hills home is exactly what they wanted," added the source at the time. "The couple is looking forward to finally having a home base in L.A."

News of the couple's possible move comes a few days after they celebrated Hailey's 23rd birthday.

"Happy birthday babes! You make me want to be better everyday! The way you live you life is so attractive.. P.S. You turn me on in every way 😍😍😍😍," Justin posted to Instagram alongside photos from their wedding ceremony.

