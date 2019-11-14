Justin and Hailey Bieber Pack on the PDA on Family Date Night: Details
It was a family affair on Tuesday night at the Los Angeles opening of Black Star Burger. Justin and Hailey Bieber attended the event to support the 25-year-old pop star's longtime music partner, Poo Bear, who hosted the opening.
The newlyweds arrived around 8:30 p.m. and were later joined by Justin's mom, Pattie Mallette, and Hailey's parents, Stephen and Keenya Baldwin.
According to a source, Justin gave a short speech to honor the opening, and concluded by saying, "I'm gonna go and eat with my wife and my mom's gonna be here in a second."
The source noted that Justin "did have his arm around [Hailey] much of the night."
The group stayed at the event for more than an hour, and Pattie shared a group shot from the event, writing, "I love my family. ❤️"
Hailey mirrored the sentiment, commenting, "Love you, Mama 💕.
Other stars in attendance included Ty Dolla $ign, Dancing With the Stars pros Val Chmerkovskiy and Jenna Johnson, Skrillex, Casper Smart, Farrah Abraham and Jonathan Cheban.
Reporting by Brendon Geoffrion.
RELATED CONTENT:
Hailey Bieber Sends Aunt Hilaria Baldwin Love After Her Second Miscarriage
Justin Bieber Launches Deodorant -- See Hailey Make Adorable Cameo in Ad
This Selena Gomez, Justin Bieber Mashup Is the Breakup Anthem We've Been Waiting For