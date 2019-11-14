News

Justin and Hailey Bieber Pack on the PDA on Family Date Night: Details

By Rachel McRady‍
Justin and Hailey Bieber
Black Star Burger LA

It was a family affair on Tuesday night at the Los Angeles opening of Black Star Burger. Justin and Hailey Bieber attended the event to support the 25-year-old pop star's longtime music partner, Poo Bear, who hosted the opening. 

The newlyweds arrived around 8:30 p.m. and were later joined by Justin's mom, Pattie Mallette, and Hailey's parents, Stephen and Keenya Baldwin. 

According to a source, Justin gave a short speech to honor the opening, and concluded by saying, "I'm gonna go and eat with my wife and my mom's gonna be here in a second." 

Лос-Анджелес! Спасибо всем, кто был с нами @blackstarburgerla! Было 🔥 #BlackStarBurger, пожалуй, первый фастфуд, на открытие которого даже Джастин Бибер @justinbieber пришёл 😎 Мы уверенно покоряем всё новые города и страны. Хочешь бизнес вместе с нами? Звони— 7(499)455-12-30 🙌🏿 ⠀ Выбери для себя готовое бизнес решение: ⠀ 👉🏿 Фуд-корт и ресторан Black Star Burger во всех городах России и мира, включая те, в которых мы уже представлены! 🙌🏿 ⠀ 👉🏿 Бизнес на колёсах — Black Star Burger на брендированном фудтраке для небольших городов👌🏿 ⠀ Стань партнером ведущего фуд-бренда страны и мира! Звони 24/7 😎

The source noted that Justin "did have his arm around [Hailey] much of the night." 

The group stayed at the event for more than an hour, and Pattie shared a group shot from the event, writing, "I love my family. ❤️"

Hailey mirrored the sentiment, commenting, "Love you, Mama 💕.

I love my family. ❤️

Other stars in attendance included Ty Dolla $ign, Dancing With the Stars pros Val Chmerkovskiy and Jenna Johnson, Skrillex, Casper Smart, Farrah Abraham and Jonathan Cheban.

Reporting by Brendon Geoffrion. 

