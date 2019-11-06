Prepare for all the feels.

After Selena Gomez released her new single, "Lose You to Love Me," last month, a polished mashup featuring the track and ex-boyfriend Justin Bieber's 2015 song, "Sorry," was created by Taiwanese YouTuber and producer Andy Wu and the result is an emotional duet that's been resonating with fans of the former couple.

The mashup has already racked up 1.3 million views on YouTube and listeners were quick to notice that, when the tracks were spliced together, it became a call-and-response. When Bieber sings, "Is it too late for me to say sorry?" Gomez responds, "Yeah."

When "Sorry" was released, fans quickly guessed that it was referencing the crooner's nearly decade-spanning, on-and-off relationship with Gomez. The same speculation arose with "Lose You to Love Me," particularly when Gomez sings that a significant other moved on in "two months," possibly referencing her 2018 breakup with Bieber, who rekindled a romance with now-wife Hailey Bieber soon after.

In October, Gomez addressed the way her "two months" lyric was interpreted during an interview with Ryan Seacrest on his radio show, arguing it's been a common occurrence for her.

"I've actually experienced that a million times before," Gomez, who also dated The Weeknd for 10 months in 2017, said. "And that's the unfortunate part about what I do. It's all very real to me and I'm sure it's all just entertainment for other people, but I think I had become numb to it. And it would be stupid of me if I didn't acknowledge what I had felt, because it would be inauthentic, because it's everything I claim to be and do."

Soon after, Gomez also discussed single life in an interview with Zach Sang, stating: "I'm chillin' right now, you guys. Honestly that [dating] is so stressful so I've been having way too much fun being on my own. It sucked for the first year, I was like, 'I just wanna cuddle, I just wanna watch something and be adored.' Now it feels good. Now it feels awesome."

As for Bieber, he married Hailey in a courthouse ceremony in September 2018. And then, one year later, the couple said "I do" again in a massive ceremony in South Carolina.

Check out the mashup above.

SEE MORE MUSIC NEWS IN THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

Selena Gomez Sets the Record Straight on Her Relationship Status Embed Code Restart

Selena Gomez Refollows Bella Hadid on Instagram After Both Dated The Weeknd

Selena Gomez to Perform at 2019 American Music Awards

Justin Bieber Promises a New Album Before Christmas If Fans Help Him Reach This Goal

Related Gallery