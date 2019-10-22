Justin Bieber is offering fans a new, sweet glimpse at his and Hailey Bieber's second nuptials.

On Monday night, the crooner hopped on Instagram to post a stunning photo from their South Carolina ceremony in September featuring his 22-year-old wife smiling up at him during a boat ride while wearing a short, off-the-shoulder pearl dress and holding a cocktail. Although the singer's face isn't shown, the tattooed arm of the man she's eyeing is unmistakable.

"😍😍😍😍 SEXY WIFEY ALERT 🚨 FAVORITE HUMAN EVER," Justin wrote beside the touching post.

This is just the latest peek at the couple's romantic second ceremony. Ever since the big day, both 25-year-old Justin and his wife have treated fans to picturesque images of the proceedings, including black-and-white stills of her custom Off-White wedding gown by Virgil Abloh, as well as some PDA-filled moments between the bride and groom.

Justin has also shared a sweet photo showcasing the moment he removed Hailey's garter at the wedding reception. In the sexy shot, the model has her leg extended as Justin kneels down, gripping her ankle with one hand and biting off her garter. A second photo shows the moments after the flirty pic, Hailey grinning as she hugs Justin while they're surrounded by wedding guests.

The Biebers, who first tied the knot in a September 2018 courthouse ceremony, welcomed a reported 154 guests to their latest ceremony at Somerset Chapel. Those attendees included the likes of Kendall Jenner, Scooter Braun, Camila Morrone and Joan Smalls. A source told ET at the time that Ireland and Alaia Baldwin were bridesmaids in the ceremony.

"Residents from around the neighborhood [that live] close to the wedding were cheering loudly when they made it official," another source shared.

See more on the couple below.

