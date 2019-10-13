Justin Bieber Shows Off the Special Homemade Gift He Gave Wife Hailey

Justin Bieber made his wife a special gift with his own hands.

In a new Instagram post, the 25-year-old singer shows off a yellow and black beaded necklace with the words "wifey" on it, which he revealed he created for Hailey Bieber himself. "I made her necklace," he captioned the photo showing the 22-year-old model rocking the sentimental gift.

This isn't the only piece of jewelry Justin has given his wife in recent weeks. Just before tying the knot for a second time on Sept. 30, a source told ET that Justin linked up with Jadelle Beverly Hills to buy himself a watch along with some diamonds for Hailey for their special day.

The lovebirds said "I do" for a second time after legally getting married last September at a private courthouse ceremony in New York City. A source described their second nuptials as a "very informal and fun" event with their family and friends all gathered together at the Montage Palmetto Bluff in Bluffton, South Carolina. ET learned that Hailey got two wedding bands to commemorate the occasion -- a $3,125 Tiffany Soleste band ring in 18k gold with diamonds and a $2,150 Tiffany Soleste V ring in 18k gold with diamonds.

And if that's not enough bling, Justin also shared a sexy shot of his bride's new diamond necklace, which also reads "Wifey," earlier this month in his Instagram Story.

Looks like Hailey won't be short on beautiful jewelry any time soon!

For more on the newlyweds and all of their bling on their wedding day, check out the video below.

RELATED CONTENT:

Hailey Bieber Wore Sneakers at Her Wedding Reception: See Her Cool Bridal Look!

Justin Bieber Raps About Hailey, Taking Time Off and Depression in New Song 'Many Men' -- Listen

Justin Bieber Openly References Having Kids With Hailey Multiple Times on Instagram

Related Gallery