Hailey Bieber Rocks 'Wifey' Necklace After Second Wedding to Justin

Leaning into that wifey life! After Hailey Bieber rocked a "Wifey" Celine jacket at her second wedding to Justin Bieber, it seems the 22-year-old model is embracing the label.

On Thursday, the "10,000 Hours" singer shared a sexy shot of his bride's new diamond "Wifey" necklace, but this isn't the only bling Hailey has received since her South Carolina ceremony.

Justin Bieber/Instagram Story

Hailey also shared on her Instagram Story a close-up shot of her stunning diamond encrusted wedding bands, writing, "Love my wedding band set thank you @tiffanyandco."

ET learned that the model got two bands -- a $3,125 Tiffany Soleste band ring in 18k gold with diamonds and a $2,150 Tiffany Soleste V ring in 18k gold with diamonds.

Hailey also rocked Tiffany & Co. diamond stud earrings worth $123,000 that total over five carats. As for her husband, Justin now sports a Tiffany & Co. classic 18k gold wedding band that's 4.5mm wide and worth $950.

Hailey Bieber/ Instagram Story

Aside from all her bling, Hailey clearly loves her "Wifey" leather jacket -- a gift from Celine's Hedi Slimane -- as she's been spotted wearing it after her wedding festivities.

"I believe that's his handwriting, and then they studded it with chrome studs," Karla Welch, Justin's stylist told Vogue. "They loved it."

For more from the second wedding, watch the clip below:

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

Justin and Hailey Bieber Adorably Tease Each Other In New PDA-Filled Video After Second Wedding -- Watch!

Justin and Hailey Bieber's Wedding Bands -- Get the Details!

Hailey Bieber's Wedding Reception Look Is Giving Us Major Meghan Markle Vibes

Related Gallery