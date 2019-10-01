Justin and Hailey Bieber's wedding bands are just as gorgeous and glamorous as the couple.

The adorable duo tied the knot for the second time, following a courthouse ceremony over a year ago, in front of family and friends, at the Montage Palmetto Bluff in Bluffton, South Carolina, on Monday. The guest list was star-studded as expected with Kendall and Kylie Jenner, Usher, Jaden Smith, Scooter Braun and more in attendance.

Justin shared two stunning black-and-white portraits of him and his bride from their wedding reception party, showing off their wedding bands designed by iconic jewelry brand Tiffany & Co.

Hailey paired her huge oval cut diamond engagement ring with not one but two bands -- a Tiffany Soleste band ring in 18k gold with diamonds ($3,125) and a Tiffany Soleste V ring in 18k gold with diamonds ($2,150). She also accessorized with timeless diamond stud earrings that total over five carats ($123,000). Justin rocked a Tiffany Classic 18k gold wedding band that's 4.5 mm wide ($950).

The second portrait is a close-up of Hailey's three rings, along with a reveal of Justin's diamond-encrusted grills on his bottom teeth.

Hailey's white halter gown and sleek low bun have many comparing the look to Meghan Markle's reception look, when she wore a similar dress and hairstyle back in May 2018 after marrying Prince Harry.

Hailey also showed off her new luxe Celine leather jacket, embroidered with "Wife" on the back, on her Instagram Story. A rep for the French fashion house tells ET that Hedi Slimane, who is the creative director of Celine, designed and created matching jackets for the couple as a wedding gift since Hedi has known Justin since 2013 when he shot him for a magazine cover.

@haileybieber / Instagram Story

