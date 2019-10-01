Justin and Hailey Bieber couldn't be more in love, even when they're teasing each other about the pitfalls of marriage.

After tying the knot at a star-studded, super fun wedding at the Montage Palmetto Bluff in Bluffton, South Carolina, on Monday, the "Sorry" singer took to his Instagram story to share a video of himself and his new wife, in what appears to be their private limo (or possibly a private decked-out plane) sharing a playful moment.

The short clip starts with Hailey giving her husband a bunch of playful kisses, as he joking says, "Get off of me!"

"We're married now. No more love now. That's what happens, you get married and everything…" Justin teased, before stopping short as Hailey gave him a look like her hurt her feelings. "Oh, I'm just kidding."

"You're being mean to me," Hailey says, in mock offense, as they goofed around.

To be fair, the couple have already been married for some time, as they first legally tied the knot a year ago in a New York City courthouse wedding, and there's still clearly a lot of love between the two.

Scooter Braun, Justin's friend and manager, shared a few snapshots from wedding hours after the celebration and from the looks of it, it was a celebration for the ages.

A source told ET on the day of the wedding that sentimentality was the prevalent theme of the special day, so rather than worry about expensive flowers or fancy food, the couple choose details and activities which had personal meaning to them and their relationship.

Check out the video below for a look inside the happy couple's grand celebration of love.

