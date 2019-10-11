Hailey Bieber might've been the coolest bride ever!

Hailey's stylist, Maeve Reilly, shared a black-and-white photo of the 22-year-old model wearing a never-before-seen gown at her wedding reception, mid-dance and laugh alongside husband Justin Bieber, on Friday. In true Hailey fashion, she paired the elegant number with sneakers for comfort and a touch of effortless cool.

Reilly captioned the joyous photo, "The happiest bride I ever did see 😍 Thank you @verawanggang for @haileybieber custom dress she danced the night away in. And yes duh- sneakers."

The custom Vera Wang bias-cut silk charmeuse dress was an ivory white color, featuring an asymmetric cowl neckline and a plunging back with criss-cross straps.

The Biebers tied the knot for the second time in South Carolina last week. Hailey had her fairy-tale moment in a stunning off-the-shoulder lace wedding gown, custom created by Off-White designer Virgil Abloh for the ceremony. In addition to the Vera Wang piece, Hailey wore a white high-neck halter dress as seen in the photo booth pictures. The style looked very similar to the Stella McCartney dress Meghan Markle wore to her reception.

Catch up on everything you need to know about the Biebers getting hitched, below.

