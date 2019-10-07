Hailey Bieber was the most beautiful bride!

After tying the knot to Justin Bieber for a second time on Sept. 30, the model took to Instagram on Monday to reveal new pictures from their special day.

In a series of black-and-white photos, Hailey gives fans a look at her stunning, off-the-shoulder wedding gown, which was custom made by Virgil Abloh, the CEO and founder of Off-White.

"@virgilabloh thank you for making my vision come to life and creating my dream dress," Hailey gushed. "You and your @off____white team are incredible and I’m forever grateful I got to wear your beautiful creation. ❤️"

Another shot shows the two mid-kiss, followed by a photo of the lovebirds showing off their wedding rings.

"Last Monday was the most special day of my life:)" Hailey captioned a third post.

Hailey's stylist, Meave Reilly, also shared the beautiful pic of the couple, featuring the bride's lengthy veil, which was embroidered with "Till Death Do Us Part," a nod to the traditional wedding vow and Off-White's signature font and quotations.

Reilly explained in the photo caption the dress took four fittings at various locations around the world and a year to make. She wrote:

"MRS HAILEY BIEBER in custom @off____white - this dress was always yours @virgilabloh ❤️ Thank you to you and the whole team for Hbs dream dress. And thank you thank you thank you to my best friend, sister @haileybieber for allowing me to create this with you. A year in the making. 4 fittings all over the world. Countless calls and ideas later. I love you so much ❤️."

ET learned earlier this month that Hailey got two wedding bands -- a $3,125 Tiffany Soleste band ring in 18k gold with diamonds and a $2,150 Tiffany Soleste V ring in 18k gold with diamonds.

Hailey, 22, and Justin, 25, said "I do" for a second time last month after legally tying the knot last September at a private courthouse ceremony in New York City. Their second nuptials were much more formal, with their family and friends all gathering together at the Montage Palmetto Bluff in Bluffton, South Carolina,

A reported 154 guests were in attendance for the ceremony at Somerset Chapel, including Kendall Jenner, Scooter Braun, Camila Morrone and Joan Smalls. A source told ET at the time that Ireland and Alaia Baldwin were bridesmaids in the ceremony.

"Residents from around the neighborhood [that live] close to the wedding were cheering loudly when they made it official," another source shared.

