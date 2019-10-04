Newlyweds in a new music video!

Days after Justin and Hailey Bieber's second wedding ceremony in South Carolina, the bride and groom are showing off their PDA in a romantic new music video for Dan + Shay's track, "10,000 Hours," which features the pop star.

In the video, singers Dan Smyers, Shay Mooney and Justin all serenade their lady loves (including Hailey!) as they sing the swoony lyrics on the love song.

Hailey's cameo starts with Justin holding her hand while singing to her from the bed. It then cuts to Hailey in a flower-covered bed grinning at the camera and tossing flowers.

Justin joins her in the bed, snuggling close to his wife as he sings the dreamy lyrics.

"When you think about your forever now, do you think of me?" he croons.

Smyers' wife, Abby, and Mooney's wife, Hannah, are also featured in the video, as the country duo sings their own verses to them.

It's been a romantic few days for Justin and Hailey. Watch the clip below for details on their wedding celebrations:

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

Hailey Bieber Rocks 'Wifey' Necklace After Second Wedding to Justin

Justin Bieber Drops New Music With Dan + Shay Following Wedding

Justin and Hailey Bieber Adorably Tease Each Other In New PDA-Filled Video After Second Wedding -- Watch!

Related Gallery