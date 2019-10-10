First comes love, then comes two weddings, then comes...

Justin and Hailey Bieber are currently in the middle of their honeymoon stage -- again -- following their second wedding ceremony in South Carolina last month.

But it appears that the Biebs already has babies on the brain. The "Sorry" singer, 25, took to Instagram on Wednesday to share several videos of cute little kids, not-so-subtly referencing his desire to expand his family with his 22-year-old model wife.

"This is something to look forward to :)," he captioned a video of a dad playing with letters with his cute, giggling baby.

Several hours later, he shared a cute video of a little girl talking about putting on lipstick, writing, "Hailey with your attitude and my savage behavior we are in world of trouble haha."

He also posted several childhood photos of himself, writing, "Second grade bleach blonde hair settin trends early."

But despite Justin's encouragement, Hailey told Vogue this past February that she doesn't plan to have babies for at least a couple years.

And though she's not ready quite yet, she definitely has babies on the brain.

“I love kids and I can’t wait to have my own," Hailey told Vogue Arabiain November 2018. "I would say now that’s a closer reality."

