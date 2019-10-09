Justin Bieber is giving fans another peek at his second wedding to his wife, Hailey!

The 25-year-old singer took to Instagram on Tuesday to share a black-and-white pic of himself removing Hailey's garter at their wedding reception at the Montage Palmetto Bluff in Bluffton, South Carolina, last month.

In the sexy shot, Hailey has her leg extended as Justin kneels down, gripping her ankle with one hand and biting off her garter. A second photo shows the moments after the flirty pic, Hailey grinning as she hugs Justin while they're surrounded by wedding guests.

"Yeee," Justin captioned the post.

Hailey previously shared black-and-white shots from her big day in which she showed off her dress, rings -- a $3,125 Tiffany Soleste band in 18k gold with diamonds and a $2,150 Tiffany Soleste V ring in 18k gold with diamonds -- and some PDA.

The Biebers, who first tied the knot in a September 2018 courthouse ceremony, welcomed a reported 154 guests to their latest ceremony at Somerset Chapel. Those attendees included the likes of Kendall Jenner, Scooter Braun, Camila Morrone and Joan Smalls. A source told ET at the time that Ireland and Alaia Baldwin were bridesmaids in the ceremony.

"Residents from around the neighborhood [that live] close to the wedding were cheering loudly when they made it official," another source shared.

Watch the video below for more on their nuptials.

