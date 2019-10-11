Justin Bieber is spitting rhymes!

On Thursday, the 25-year-old singer took to Instagram Story to share snippets of a new song he's been working on titled "Many Men." The clips show Bieber in the studio, giving fans a sneak peek at his latest track, in which he raps about wife Hailey Bieber, taking time off and even gets candid about his depression.

"Took a couple years off / Shed a couple tears, dawg," he raps, later adding, "My wife, yeah, I put her on a pedestal / My life is like a movie, The Incredibles."

Later in the lyrics, he says, "They put me on some medicine / Never thought that my depression would depend on it."

Hailey, 22, also makes a small cameo in the clips.

While fans may be excited that a new Bieber album may be dropping soon, he did note that this song was not part of any upcoming LP.

"Not album stuff just messing around while Hailey's doing something video stuff in the other room.. it is tight though," he wrote, adding, "Many Men."

Instagram Story

However, the "Sorry" singer did promise in an Instagram Live last week that his album would be coming out before the year is over.

"I'm putting out an album this year," he said. "Should I put out an album this year?... before 2020?"

Meanwhile, Bieber and his ladylove are still basking in the glow of their gorgeous second wedding they had at the end of last month in South Carolina. He's also ready to sell his Beverly Hills mansion to whoever makes the best offer.

"Home vibes, but I wanna sell it I think anyone interested?" he wrote on Instagram, alongside photos of his home. "I think I wanna sell my home in Beverly Hills who wants it."

"I’ll sell it with all the furniture . MAKE AN OFFER," he captioned another pic.

For more on Bieber, watch below.

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

Justin Bieber Openly References Having Kids With Hailey Multiple Times on Instagram

Justin Bieber Calls Cody Simpson’s Body a 'Wonderland,' Suggests a 'Double Date' With Miley Cyrus

Justin Bieber Takes Wife Hailey’s Garter Off With His Teeth in Sexy Wedding Shot

Related Gallery