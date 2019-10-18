Hailey Bieber is absolutely beautiful at her final wedding dress fitting!

Vogue released a video on Friday, giving a behind-the-scenes, detailed look at the 22-year-old model's custom Off-White wedding gown, created by designer Virgil Abloh, which she tries on for the last time before walking down the aisle. She married Justin Bieber for the second time in a ceremony in front of family and friends in Bluffton, South Carolina, on Sept. 30.

The stunning embroidered white lace gown featured a fitted, off-the-shoulder bustier silhouette with long sleeves and a lengthy dramatic veil that boasted "'Till Death Do Us Part" in the signature Off-White quotation style and all-caps font.

"From day one I said I wanted Virgil to do my dress," Hailey shares in the video, wearing the dress that took a year to make. "I didn't want somebody who was a wedding dress designer. I just feel like my style and my street style is so, is such a part of who I am. And Virgil has kind of just like always been in my corner since the beginning and I just feel like it's cool to see such an intricate gown from him."

The bride also had her say in the design, explaining: "I was specific on the sleeves. I knew I wanted them to be long and onto my hands. I knew I wanted it to be this silhouette. I knew I wanted my back to be showing."

Lots of details went into the design. Hailey's stylist, Maeve Reilly, revealed the Off-White logo is embroidered with pearls throughout the dress and "Wedding Dress" in the same Off-White quotations and all-caps font is on the back of the dress.

Abloh also narrates in the video, saying the dress is "fun and youthful just the same, but still traditional."

"What I think is most important for her on this day is showcasing the woman that she is," he adds. "I've known Justin for a couple years as well, too, and I wanted to make something that made him look in Hailey's eyes and see that, you know, she's the most beautiful woman for him, so that's a lot of what the dress silhouette is inspired by, is bringing an emotion to the moment that he sees her walking down the aisle with the veil on and lifts it in."

In addition to her ceremony wedding dress, Hailey wore two other dresses during the reception party -- a custom Vera Wang asymmetric dress paired with sneakers and a custom Ralph & Russo high-neck frock with a thigh-baring slit that looked similar to Meghan Markle's Stella McCartney wedding reception dress.

Watch the full video, below.

