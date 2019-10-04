First comes love, then comes marriage, then comes a couple's Calvin Klein photo shoot.

On Friday, photos of Justin and Hailey Bieber posing in their underwear were released to celebrate the fashion brand's 50th anniversary. In one pic, the "Sorry" singer and the model are seen wearing matching skivvies that feature Calvin Klein's new limited-edition logo.

The newlyweds are also featured in a new promo video in which they are cuddled up on a couch watching TV. They are also seen showing some major PDA, making out and dancing against a white backdrop.

"Got to shoot with my wife. Happy birthday @calvinklein #ck50 #mycalvins," Justin captioned his video on Instagram.

Additional pics of the happy couple see them in matching denim and pajamas.

Justin Bieber and his Wife Hailey are super hot in this new campaign for Calvin Klein #CK50pic.twitter.com/0zCObweCEU — NAKED and FAMOUS (nkdndfms) (@nkdndfms2) October 4, 2019

Justin and Hailey Bieber for a new Calvin Klein campaign. #CK50pic.twitter.com/P5Z37RB5Rb — Bieber-news (@yourbiebernews) October 4, 2019

The campaign comes the same day that Justin and Hailey star in Dan + Shay's music video for "10,000 Hours," which features the pop star.

The young couple got married on Monday in South Carolina. The two, as well as guests like Kylie and Kendall Jenner, have been sharing photos from their special day.

For more on the pair's nuptials, watch below.

