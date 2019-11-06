Selena Gomez didn't need to lose Bella Hadid to love herself.

Back in 2017 when Gomez started dating The Weeknd, who was Hadid's ex at the time, both ladies decided it was best to unfollow one another on Instagram. While Hadid simply unfollowed Gomez, the 27-year-old singer unfollowed a mass of people.

Years later, it seems the "Lose You to Love Me" singer has decided to mend social media fences as she recently added the 23-year-old model to the list of the mere 75 people she follows on Instagram.

This isn't the first time one of the women has reached across the aisle to show some Instagram support. In early 2018, Hadid liked one of Gomez's posts about body positivity following the pop star's split from Justin Bieber, showing some solidarity. Despite this kind gesture, Hadid still isn't following Gomez on the social media app.

Following Gomez's split from The Weeknd, whose real name is Abel Makkonen Tesfaye, in October 2017, Hadid rekindled her romance with the 29-year-old singer in 2018.

While multiple news outlets are reporting that Hadid and The Weeknd broke up earlier this year, the two did share some flirty exchanges at the model's birthday party last month.

"They were very flirty with each other throughout the night, and when he was feeding her macaroons, it was apparent there were sparks," an eyewitness told ET.

Meanwhile, Gomez is focused on releasing new music. She recently shot down romance rumors on Instagram, writing, "I am not dating anyone. I've been single for two years. I'm on God's timing, not mine."

