Looks like Bella Hadid and The Weeknd are far from over when it comes to their relationship.

The model celebrated her 23rd birthday at Le Chalet in New York City on Thursday night -- L’Avenue at Saks’ lower level cocktail lounge -- and an eyewitness tells ET that not only was The Weeknd in attendance, but that there were obvious "sparks" between the two. According to multiple reports in August, Bella and the 29-year-old singer broke up for a second time, however, an eyewitness tells ET that it definitely looked like they "were back together" during her birthday bash. According to the eyewitness, while they arrived separately, they stayed by each other's side for the rest of the night.

"They were very flirty with each other throughout the night, and when he was feeding her macaroons, it was apparent there were sparks," the eyewitness says.

Another source tells ET that aside from The Weeknd feeding Bella macaroons, the two also took tequila shots at the bar with Bella’s friends and that he snapped pictures of the model and her pal, celebrity manicurist Mei Kawajiri.

And according to a second source, while Bella had a room at a hotel -- and returned there during the day -- she stayed at The Weeknd’s apartment two nights in a row.

Bella looked incredible at her party, showing off her toned stomach in a black crop top, pants, a sparkly Christian Dior choker and show-stopping earrings. Her famous family was of course in attendance -- mom Yolanda, sister Gigi, brother Anwar and Anwar's girlfriend, Dua Lipa -- as well as Kaia Gerber, Lily-Rose Depp, Stella Maxwell, Joan Smalls, Justine Skye and Diana Silvers.

During the star-studded party, Anwar took it upon himself to play DJ with a phone that was plugged into the bar's speaker system, and fittingly, his playlist included a Weeknd hit -- "Nocturnal." When the clock struck midnight, the team at L'Avenue at Saks surprised Bella with an 11-tier macaroon cake flanked by two smaller 4-tier macaroon towers with birthday candles and a chocolate wish saying, "Joyeux Anniversaire Bella!"

Bella and The Weeknd initially ended their relationship in November 2016 after dating for more than a year, though they rekindled their romance last year. In August, a source told ET that despite reports that they broke up again, the two were still together but "working through things like normal couples do."

"The couple travels a lot, works a lot and that often creates tension," the source said at the time. "However, the two love one another, have lost one another in the past and want to try and make it work."

-- Reporting by Darla Murray

