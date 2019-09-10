The Weeknd had a big smile on his face when he hit the red carpet on Monday night.

The 29-year-old musician showed up to the 2019 Toronto International Film Festival with a whole new, dapper look. The Weeknd, whose real name is Abel Tesfaye, traded in his trendy style for a sleek blue suit. He also shaved his beard down to a mustache along with a little stubble and had a much shorter haircut.

The Weeknd attended the premiere of the film Uncut Gems, where he stars alongside Adam Sandler, Idina Menzel, Julia Fox and LaKeith Stanfield, who were also at the event. The "Starboy" singer looked happy to be there as he posed with fans and his co-stars.

This marks The Weeknd's first red carpet appearance since reports surfaced that he and 22-year-old model Bella Hadid had split up. The two initially ended their relationship in 2016, before rekindling their romance last year.

Amid the breakup rumors, a source told ET last month that the two are still working on their relationship.

"The couple travels a lot, works a lot and that often creates tension," the source said. "However, the two love one another, have lost one another in the past and want to try and make it work."

"Right now they are together and working on keeping it that way," the source added.

These two have been busy this week. While The Weeknd is promoting his movie in Toronto, Canada, which is where he's from, Bella has been out and about for New York Fashion Week.

