Justin Bieber has some new music up his sleeve, but he's decided he wants something from his fans before he's going to releases it.

On Sunday, the 25-year-old singer hopped on Instagram to share a post which reads, "If this gets 20 million likes Justin Bieber will release an album before Christmas."

In the caption, the pop star hinted that this new, mysterious record is in its final stages, but he wants a show of support before sharing it with his legion of Beliebers.

"Share it, like it, post in your story, I gotta see the demand ;) love you guys pumped for it! I'm almost done but your support will make me move faster," he wrote. Thus far, the post in question has been liked roughly 7.3 million times.

Bieber included a few other clues as well, which have driven heated interest and speculation. Just prior to the aforementioned post, he shared another, which simply reads, "R&Bieber." In the caption, he teased, "................🎥👀🎶."

He also posted two colorful handwritten notes, which read, "Yummy" and "Yummy Yummy," naturally convincing fans that this could either be the title of a new single or the entire album.

Although Bieber has worked with a number of fellow artists this year, including Billie Eilish, Ed Sheeran and Dan + Shay, the upcoming music would be his first new album since 2015's Purpose.

