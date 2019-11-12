Hailey Bieber is supporting her family through a tough time.

On Monday, after Hilaria Baldwin shared that she suffered a miscarriage following four months of pregnancy, her niece Hailey commented on her Instagram post, offering her love and support. Hailey is the daughter of Stephen Baldwin whose brother, Alec Baldwin, is married to Hilaria.

"I'm so sorry," Hailey wrote. "Love you guys."

Hilaria responded to the 22-year-old model's kind words with a yellow heart emoji.

"We are very sad to share that today we learned that our baby passed away at 4 months," Hilaria captioned the sad post, which came one month after revealing that they were expecting their second daughter. "We also want you to know that even though we are not ok right now, we will be."

"We are so lucky with our 4 healthy babies—and we will never lose sight of this," she added of her kids, Carmen, 6, Rafael, 4, Leonardo, 3, and Romeo, 1. "... I’m really devastated right now...I was not expecting this when I went to my scan today. I don’t know what else to say...I’m still in shock and don’t have this all quite clear."

The loss comes one month after the couple shared that they were expecting another daughter during a gender reveal with their children.

This is the second miscarriage Hilaria has suffered this year, having lost another baby in April.

"There was no heartbeat today at my scan...so it’s over...but I have some pretty strong and amazing heartbeats right here," she captioned a family photo at the time. "I am surrounded by such love and I feel so fortunate. Thank you all for listening, for your support, and for sharing your own personal stories."

