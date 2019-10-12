Alec and Hilaria Baldwin just revealed the sex of their fifth child together!

On Saturday, the expectant mother took to Instagram to share video of their gender reveal, which included their four children -- Carmen, 6, Rafael, 4, Leonardo, 3, and Romeo, 1. In the sweet clip, the kids go into a room where each one gets their own baby doll wrapped in a white blanket. They are then told to unwrap the doll and find out the gender.

"It’s a girl," Carmen shouts after she unwraps the doll and sees it's wearing pink.

"Our little reveal 💙💖. We are so excited!" Hilaria captioned her video

Last month, Hilaria announced on Instagram that she and Alec were adding one more bundle of joy to their crew. The 30 Rock alum is also father to 23-year-old daughter Ireland, whom he shares with his ex-wife, Kim Basinger.

"It is still very early...but we have learned that there is a little person inside of me 💛," she shared. "The sound of this strong heart makes me so happy -- especially because of the loss we experienced in the spring. We want to share this news as we are excited and don't want to hide the pregnancy."

Weeks before Hilaria's news, Alec mentioned on an episode of Kevin Nealon's Hiking With Kevin that he and his wife were planning to have a fifth child together.

"We have four kids. She wants to have another one. We're having another one," he said at the time. "We're gonna have a fifth baby."

Earlier this year, Hilaria revealed via Instagram in April that she was "most likely experiencing a miscarriage." A week later, she confirmed that she had suffered a miscarriage during her pregnancy.

"There was no heartbeat today at my scan...so it’s over...but I have some pretty strong and amazing heartbeats right here," Hilaria wrote alongside a family photo. "I am surrounded by such love and I feel so fortunate. Thank you all for listening, for your support, and for sharing your own personal stories."

Hear more in the video below.

