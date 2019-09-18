Alec Baldwin and Wife Hilaria Expecting Fifth Child Together

Congrats are in order for Alec and Hilaria Baldwin!

Hilaria, 35, announced via Instagram on Wednesday that she and husband Alec are expecting their fifth child together.

"It is still very early...but we have learned that there is a little person inside of me 💛," she revealed. "The sound of this strong heart makes me so happy -- especially because of the loss we experienced in the spring. We want to share this news as we are excited and don't want to hide the pregnancy."

"These first few months are tough with exhaustion and nausea...and I don't want to have to pretend that I feel OK," she continued. "My one request is that the media not send paparazzi to follow me or buy independent paparazzi photos, hence encouraging them. I want to remain peaceful during this very early time in my pregnancy and getting chased around by cameras is not in the doctor's orders 💛."

Alec and Hilaria are already parents to four children together -- Carmen, 6, Rafael, 4, Leonardo, 3, and Romeo, 1. The actor is also father to 23-year-old daughter Ireland, whom he shares with his ex-wife, Kim Basinger.

Back in September, Alec revealed on an episode of Kevin Nealon's Hiking With Kevin that he and Hilaria were planning to have a fifth child together.

"We have four kids. She wants to have another one. We're having another one," he said at the time. "We're gonna have a fifth baby."

The discussion came five months after Hilaria revealed via Instagram in April that she was "most likely experiencing a miscarriage." A week later, she confirmed that she had suffered a miscarriage during her pregnancy.

"There was no heartbeat today at my scan...so it’s over...but I have some pretty strong and amazing heartbeats right here," Hilaria wrote alongside a family photo. "I am surrounded by such love and I feel so fortunate. Thank you all for listening, for your support, and for sharing your own personal stories."

"We are stronger together...I hope this conversation continues to grow and that we stick together through both the beautiful and challenging moments in life. Much love and appreciation to all of you 💜," she concluded.

