Alec Baldwin isn’t done having kids!

The 61-year-old actor revealed in a sneak peek of Kevin Nealon's upcoming Hiking With Kevin episode that he and wife Hilaria Baldwin are planning to have a fifth child together.

"We have four kids. She wants to have another one. We’re having another one," Alec tells Nealon during their trail talk in the clip shared by People. "We’re gonna have a fifth baby."

Nealon then asks if, "It’s in the oven?"

"No. No, no, no," replies the 30 Rock star, jokingly adding, "Not that I know of."

Alec and Hilaria are already parents to four children: Carmen, 6, Rafael Thomas, 4, Leonardo, 2 and Romeo, 1. The actor is also father to 23-year-old daughter Ireland, whom he shares with his ex-wife, Kim Basinger.

On Wednesday, Hilaria took to Instagram to clarify that she was not pregnant, after Alec's quotes made headlines.

"I just got a call from a friend congratulating me on being pregnant," her note began before jokingly adding. "Why didn't anyone tell me I'm having a fifth child right now? I really wish the news would keep me up to date on these things…I hate being the last to know something as important as this."

In April, Hilaria shared on Instagram that she was "most likely experiencing a miscarriage." A week later, she confirmed that she had suffered a miscarriage during her fifth pregnancy.

"There was no heartbeat today at my scan...so it’s over...but I have some pretty strong and amazing heartbeats right here," Hilaria wrote alongside a family photo. "I am surrounded by such love and I feel so fortunate. Thank you all for listening, for your support, and for sharing your own personal stories."

"We are stronger together...I hope this conversation continues to grow and that we stick together through both the beautiful and challenging moments in life. Much love and appreciation to all of you 💜," she concluded.

In the weeks that followed, she gave fans health updates and opened up about the hardships of going through a miscarriage.

"Since so many of you have been asking, I want to tell you that I am doing well. It has been 2 weeks since the d&c and I am physically starting to feel like myself again. Emotionally I am ok too," she wrote. "When we choose to become parents, we take a big risk with our hearts. Never do we love so intensely—and this is scary, but so worth it."

