Ireland Baldwin just made her family members uncomfortable.

The 23-year-old model took to Instagram to share a racy, barely clothed pic of herself standing out on a balcony wearing a teeny, tiny thong. The sexy snap, however, caught the attention of her famous father, Alec Baldwin, as well as her uncle, Billy Baldwin, who were a bit shocked to see their daughter and niece, respectively, flaunting her figure online.

"Thank you @sixtyhotels for the beautiful stay. I may never be allowed back but it’s chill," she captioned the NSFW shot. "Also my butt isn’t that white. It’s the sun. No it’s also that white."

Billy first wrote, "Tough one for Uncle Billy to 'like.' #awkward ♥️." As for Ireland's dad, he commented, "I’m sorry. What?"

This isn't the first time that the 30 Rock actor has shared his opinion about his daughter's cheeky pics.

Last year, Ireland struck a risqué pose while straddling a motorcycle in a black bikini. “Stay extra,” she captioned the eye-catching photo. Her father noticed the photo and was quick to weigh in, writing, “No. Just…no.”

The actor and his eldest daughter --- whom he shares with ex-wife Kim Basinger -- haven’t always been on the best of terms. In 2007, he came under fire when a voicemail leaked in which he called his then-11-year-old daughter a "rude, thoughtless little pig."

Ireland addressed the controversy in 2017 when she helped roast her father on Spike TV’s special, One Night Only: Alec Baldwin, with a playful threat for her dear old dad.

For more on Ireland and Alec's relationship, watch below.

