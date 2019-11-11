Alec and Hilaria Baldwin have sadly suffered another miscarriage.

The yoga instructor took to Instagram on Monday to share that she had miscarried the couple’s baby girl, four months into her pregnancy.

“We are very sad to share that today we learned that our baby passed away at 4 months,” Hilaria, 35, wrote alongside a video of her with daughter, Carmen. “We also want you to know that even though we are not ok right now, we will be. We are so lucky with our 4 healthy babies—and we will never lose sight of this. I told Carmen and took this so I could send it to Alec.”

“I guess this is a good way to share it with you too,” she continued. “I told her that this baby isn’t going to come after all...but we will try very hard to give her a little sister another time. I’m really devastated right now...I was not expecting this when I went to my scan today. I don’t know what else to say...I’m still in shock and don’t have this all quite clear. Please no paparazzi...that’s all I ask ❤️.”

The emotional video shows a tearful Hilaria snuggling up to Carmen as she asks her questions about when the family’s new baby will arrive.

“I don’t know. I’m gonna try really hard,” Hilaria responds.

Carmen then comforts her mom with kisses after Hilaria says, “Mommy’s sad.”

The post came after Hilaria admitted on her Instagram Stories that she was nervous about an appointment she had later in the day.

Following the appointment, she shared another Instagram Story, writing, “Today didn’t go as planned. I’m very sad. Tonight is my last night with her … such a strange experience.”

Instagram/Hilaria Baldwin

The loss comes one months after the couple shared that they were expecting another daughter via a fun gender reveal with their children.

This is the second miscarriage Hilaria has suffered this year, having lost another baby in April.

"There was no heartbeat today at my scan...so it’s over...but I have some pretty strong and amazing heartbeats right here," she captioned a family photo at the time. "I am surrounded by such love and I feel so fortunate. Thank you all for listening, for your support, and for sharing your own personal stories."

For more on the couple’s pregnancy struggles, see below.

