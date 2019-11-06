Want to smell like Justin Bieber?

Now you can as the 25-year-old released a deodorant on Wednesday in collaboration with Schmidt's. The "10,000 Hours" singer also stars in the 15-second ad, in which his wife, Hailey, makes a quick cameo, planting a kiss on Justin's cheek while he's at a recording studio.

Just last month, the newlyweds appeared in a Calvin Klein campaign together, barely dressed in the brand's logo-laden underwear.

The campaign for the natural, baking soda-free deodorant, called Here + Now, surrounds the prioritization of physical and mental wellness and self-care. Justin helped design the yellow packaging, which features uplifting words like "Be Kind. Stress Less. Hug More," and a gender-neutral scent that boasts notes of spicy citrus and warm florals with a woodsy base.

"Here + Now is all about living in this moment we've been given and making the most of it," Bieber said in the press release. "I try to share that message through my music, my lifestyle and through the partners I choose to collaborate with. Schmidt's is a great brand whose products promote natural self-care, which is something I really believe in: take care of yourself, live your best life, and always be Here + Now."

Shop Justin's new deodorant, ahead.

Each product has been selected, and each product’s style has been reviewed, by our editorial team; however, we may receive affiliate commissions from some links to products on this page. Prices listed are subject to change by the retailer.

