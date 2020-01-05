Kylie Jenner is starting off 2020 with a new 'do and some new lyrics!

The 22-year-old cosmetics queen took to social media on Friday to share several photos of herself in a skintight snakeskin gray dress that left little to the imagination and highlighter yellow hair.

"Yummy," she captioned one photo with a lemon and two yellow heart emojis.

Jenner's pal, Justin Bieber, released his new single, "Yummy," that same day. The Bieb's wife, Hailey Bieber, commented on the post, "YUP. 😍."

On another photo of the look, Jenner's older sister, Khloe Kardashian, commented, "I know! I know! You're gorgeous! Even with yellow hair."

Normani had a more violent reaction to the look, writing, "I just threw my phone."

Jenner attended Justin and Hailey's wedding last year and just last month attended the couple's art auction where she sang her viral "Rise and Shine!" song.

For more, watch the clip below:

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

Kylie Jenner Style Evolution: From 2010 to 2020 This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Embed Code Restart

Kylie Jenner Is Teaming With Daughter Stormi for New Makeup Collab

Travis Scott Opens Up About 'Always' Loving Kylie Jenner

Kylie Jenner Shares Sexy Lingerie Photo for 'One Last Thirst Trap' of 2019

Related Gallery