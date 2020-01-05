Kylie Jenner Quotes Justin Bieber as She Debuts Yellow Hair -- and Hailey Bieber Approves!
Kylie Jenner is starting off 2020 with a new 'do and some new lyrics!
The 22-year-old cosmetics queen took to social media on Friday to share several photos of herself in a skintight snakeskin gray dress that left little to the imagination and highlighter yellow hair.
"Yummy," she captioned one photo with a lemon and two yellow heart emojis.
Jenner's pal, Justin Bieber, released his new single, "Yummy," that same day. The Bieb's wife, Hailey Bieber, commented on the post, "YUP. 😍."
On another photo of the look, Jenner's older sister, Khloe Kardashian, commented, "I know! I know! You're gorgeous! Even with yellow hair."
Normani had a more violent reaction to the look, writing, "I just threw my phone."
Jenner attended Justin and Hailey's wedding last year and just last month attended the couple's art auction where she sang her viral "Rise and Shine!" song.
For more, watch the clip below:
