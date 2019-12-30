Travis Scott Opens Up About 'Always' Loving Kylie Jenner

Travis Scott says he'll "always" love Kylie Jenner.

The "Wake Up" rapper opens up about his relationship with Jenner in the Winter 2019 issue of XXL Magazine, revealing that while their daughter, Stormi, "makes life a little bit easier," the "outside voices" is one of the hardest factors in making a partnership work. News broke in early October that Scott and Jenner were taking a break in their relationship after more than two years together.

"I've been spending time with my family and with my daughter, Stormi," Scott writes in the piece. "Being a dad is better than what I thought it would be. Stormi is one of the best human beings I know. She’s like my best friend. She makes life a little bit easier. She just inspires me and she surprises me every day with how she’s thinking. It’s so crazy."

"I love her mommy and I always will. The hard part about relationships is just trying to be in one without a million outside voices interfering," he adds.

Scott, 27, says he tries not to let that affect him, "but it's a pain in the a**." "One of the best parts about becoming a dad is that it has actually brought me and my parents closer. It’s something beautiful for the family, a new addition. My mom and family come out to L.A. Stormi goes out to Houston every so often. It’s cool. She’s a Southern girl from Cali," he says.

"Having a daughter is amazing and has given me such respect for mothers and the process of raising children. It’s really, really powerful!" he shares. "It’s not a struggle to have a famous significant other. I think life in general always comes with hardships. It’s how you deal with them."

"I love being at the crib and I love spending time with the family. Now especially, because I just love hanging out with the Stormster. I just love watching my kid grow. It makes life so much simpler. I also love watching movies and just sitting and soaking up inspiration," he reveals.

While Scott and Jenner aren't together romantically, they've come together on many occasions for their daughter, including the holidays.

"The couple has always been on good terms, and Stormi is their main priority," a source told ET last month. "Although the duo is spending time together and have been flirty, they're not back together officially. However, everyone around them is hopeful they will work it out."

