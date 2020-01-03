Kylie Jenner Is Teaming With Daughter Stormi for New Makeup Collab

An epic mother-daughter collab just in time for Valentine's Day! Kylie Jenner is getting her daughter, Stormi Webster, in on the family business. The 22-year-old cosmetics queen took to Instagram on Thursday to share a photo of her 1-year-old cutie looking over concept art for the new Kylie Cosmetics Valentine's Day collection, which she appears to be called "Stormi."

The makeup case has butterflies on it and is pink, but inside there boasts lots of colors including a turquoise, Kelly green, and violet.

This isn't the first time Stormi has inspired one of Kylie's collections. The daughter of the reality star and rapper Travis Scott was also the focus of Kylie's "Weather" collection back in 2018, which came out less than a month after she was born.

In addition to getting to work in 2020, Kylie is also having some fun. The young billionaire shared two photos of herself at what appears to be a New Year's party, rocking a sparkly silver dress.

"When the tequila hits 😂🎉🎈🥂," she captioned the pics, one of which features her grabbing her own chest and shouting.

Here's more with the working mom:

