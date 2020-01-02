Back at it! After months of rumors, Bachelor Nation star Tyler Cameron and Kylie Jenner's BFF, Stassie Karanikolaou, were once again spotted together, this time for New Year's Eve in Miami, Florida.

The rumored pair appeared in a video on singer-songwriter Fletcher's Instagram account, which featured Tyler and Stassie along with a large group of friends celebrating the New Year on a yacht.

In the video, Stassie is rocking a white printed bikini and Tyler is shirtless as they pose with their arms around one another toward the back of the group.

Fletcher/Instagram Story

According to multiple reports, the pair were later spotted at LIV inside Fontainebleu Miami Beach where there was a performance by the Jonas Brothers.

Tyler and Stassie were first linked in November when they were spotted getting cozy at Hyde in West Hollywood.

Days later, they attended the Ravens vs. Rams game in Los Angeles, where Kendall Jenner and current Bachelor Peter Weber were also in attendance. Tyler split from Kendall's model pal, Gigi Hadid, in October following a months-long romance.

Tyler first became a known name on the most recent season of The Bachelorette when he made it to the finals before Hannah Brown chose Jedd Wyatt over him.

And though Hannah reached back out to Tyler in the show's finale, the two seemed to part ways. The Dancing With the Stars winner does, however, meet back up with her other ex, Peter, on his new season of The Bachelor. For more on Stassie and Tyler's rumored romance, watch the clip below:

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

Inside Tyler Cameron's Nights Out With Kylie Jenner's BFF Stassie Karanikolaou | The Download This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Embed Code Restart

Kylie Jenner and BFF Stassie Karanikolaou Joke About Being ‘Mad at Each Other’

Tyler Cameron Attends L.A. Rams Game With Kendall Jenner and Kylie's Bestie Stassie Karanikolaou

Tyler Cameron Spotted Getting Flirty With Kylie Jenner's BFF Stassie Karanikolaou: Report

Related Gallery